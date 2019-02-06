Kimberly Guilfoyle Pops in Skintight Cocktail Dress & Soaring Heels at State of the Union Address

Kimberly Guilfoyle popped tonight in an all-white ensemble as she listened to President Donald Trump deliver the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

The 49-year-old sported a fitted white dress that featured draping at the neck and waist. She kept it monochromatic with her footwear, selecting white pointy-toed stilettos. The ex-first lady of San Francisco wore her long brown locks in waves.

Guilfoyle appeared alongside boyfriend Donald Trump Jr., who wore a navy suit and red tie.

Guilfoyle’s decision to wear white may have been aligned with the 106 Congresswomen who were clad in white. The Congresswomen selected the shade in reference to the suffragette movement.

Speaking to FN in 2016 about her style, the former Fox News journalist talked about the shoe styles in her closet — revealing that she keeps everything.

“I have everything from when I was first lady of San Francisco to my career at Fox, then down you see the ‘Palm Beach shelf’ — suede shoes, fuchsia and rose-colored; those are the color wheel,” she said. “Some of the Stuart Weitzman boots are my favorite. You’ll also see kind of sensible, wedge shoes. There’s a whole shelf of Valentino’s Rockstuds, which I favor and have them in patent leather in all shades — they have a T-strap and are pretty amazing.“

While Guilfoyle’s shoes appeared to be pretty high, she’s used to stepping out in soaring pumps.

“The highest that I pull off is a 5-inch heel,” she said. “I contend to be tripping in flats because I’m not used to it. I can actually go quicker because my body and mind is used to it; I can play basketball in heels.”

Want more?

Everyone Applauded Melania Trump When She Arrived in This Outfit at the State of the Union Address