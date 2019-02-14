Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Make an Appearance at Fashion Week

Members of President Donald Trump’s family made room in their schedules for New York Fashion Week, stepping out to the Zang Toi fall ’19 show yesterday.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s dating Donald Trump Jr., hit the front row in a slinky black cocktail dress that was semisheer. The dress featured butterfly detailing on one shoulder and went down to the knee.

Kimberly Guilfoyle wears a cocktail dress in the front row at the Zang Toi show. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The former Fox News anchor completed her look with black pointy-toe pumps. The 49-year-old journalist wore her long brunette locks in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

The president’s eldest son stood by his girlfriend’s side in a blue suit and brown dress shoes with funky red laces. The Trump Organization executive dressed down his look by going without a tie.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in the front row at the Zang Toi show. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were joined by Marla Maples, the president’s ex-wife.

The 55-year-old actress commanded attention in a purple halter-style dress with a sensual slit and shiny black detailing. For footwear, she selected peep-toe pumps with feather detailing, which she wore over black tights for a wintry feel.

Marla Maples wears a purple halter-style dress with feathered heels. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Maples posed for photos with supermodel Carol Alt, who looked chic in a form-fitting black minidress and over-the-knee boots.

Marla Maples (L) and Carol Alt in the front row at the Zang Toi show. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

While members of his family made it out for Fashion Week shows yesterday, the president and first lady Melania Trump hosted Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife, Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval, at the White House.

