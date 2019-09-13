Kim Kardashian Pairs Thong Sandal Trend With a Shimmery 1996 Versace Dress

Kim Kardashian West know what she likes, and in this case, it’s the thong sandal. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has continuously stepped out in the controversial shoe trend — some hate it, some love it — and Thursday night in New York was no exception.

Kardashian West opted for the style from the Season 8 collection of husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label. Her go-to shoes have a PVC upper with a leather sole and 4-inch wedge heels. The heeled flip-flops are available to shop on Revolve.com for $830.

A close up of Kim Kardashian West’s Yeezy thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the shoes with a look that may jog some fashion experts’ memories. Kardashian West wore a Versace ensemble that was seen on supermodel Shalom Harlow at the 1996 VH1 Fashion Awards. The house re-created the outfit specifically for her, which comprises a shimmery silver skirt and an attached black button-down blouse.

Kim Kardashian West wears a re-created vintage Versace dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West in New York, wearing a Versace ensemble and Yeezy label shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kardashian West has been in New York promoting multiple projects, including the new season of her E! reality show, KKW Beauty and her Skims shapewear line. On Thursday night, she celebrated the launch of the Winnie Harlow makeup collaboration with an intimate dinner at Saks Fifth Avenue’s L’Avenue restaurant.

