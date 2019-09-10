Kim Kardashian Wears Her Go-To Thong Sandals With a Silky Set in NYC

High-heeled thong sandals made a comeback this summer — and Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest fans of the trend.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore the style yet again this morning out and about in New York.

Kim Kardashian on the street in New York on Sept. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s heeled flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash News

The KKW Beauty Mogul teamed her heels with a champagne-colored silk set that consisted of a button-down top and flare-legged pants.

Kim Kardashian in a champagne-colored set with Yeezy heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes came from the Season 8 collection of husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label. They boast a PVC upper with a leather sole and 4-inch wedge heels. The heeled flip-flops are available to shop on Revolve.com for $830.

Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals. CREDIT: Revolve.com

Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and has often been thought of as “ugly.” Once appearing with a bulky silhouette, the ’90s favorite has returned with a sleeker vibe, featuring slimmer straps and narrower heels. Other celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and Kardashian’s sister Kourtney, have embraced the heeled flip-flop trend, too.

Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Aug. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Recent trends — like the “dad” shoe and “mom” mule — have seen the reinvention of former fashion faux pas. Contentious silhouettes also tap into the 2019 Met Gala theme of camp, which encourages embracing over-the-top styles that are so bad they become sort of chic.

