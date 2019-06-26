Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Wears Her Favorite Yeezy Thong Sandals With Skin-Tight Minidress

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

kim kardashian, la la anthony birthday
Kim Kardashian pictured in NYC with La La Anthony on June 25.
CREDIT: Splash

Yesterday (June 25) marked La La Anthony’s 36th birthday and one of her close friends, Kim Kardashian West, helped her celebrate in the Big Apple.

The women, who were also seen gallivanting around New York City with Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, both sported skintight dresses that clung to their curves. The 38-year-old KKW Beauty mogul showed off a sultry black minidress styled with a bold black necklace and matching bracelets. For shoes, she reached for her favorite clear Yeezy thong sandals from husband Kanye West’s Season 8 collection.

kim kardashian, yeezy season 8 thong sandals
Kim Kardashian wearing a skintight black minidress with Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Anthony, who notably appeared in Drake’s “In My Feelings” music video last summer, rocked a hot pink latex dress with a pair of pointy bright yellow Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorized with a tiny black shoulder bag.

kim kardashian feet, Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals
A closer look at Kim Kardashian wearing clear Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

On the mother of four’s Instagram Story, she shared with her 142 million followers that the group was indulging on fried Oreos and milkshakes at a local shop.

la la anthony birthday, kim kardashian, yeezy, yellow louboutins
La La Anthony (L) wearing bright yellow Louboutin pumps with Kim Kardashian and their friend Simon Huck.
CREDIT: Splash

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

