Kim Kardashian Poses on Instagram in Controversial Yeezy ‘Crocs’

Kanye West has a lot of Yeezy fans, but the biggest might just be wife Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian often sports her husband’s footwear, and her latest look, posted to Instagram yesterday, was no exception. The reality star posted photos of her and grandma MJ holiday shopping. In the images, Kardashian sports the Yeezy Foam Runner with a gray sweatshirt, track pants and an olive green jacket.

With a cloglike silhouette, a slip-on back and a foam upper with perforated holes, the Yeezy Foam Runner received lots of comparisons to Crocs when it was leaked on Twitter last month. The style also got decidedly mixed reviews, with many sneakerheads saying they wouldn’t be caught in the look. The shoe is reportedly slated for release sometime in 2020, with the price point to be announced.

Kardashian isn’t the only one in her family to sport the Yeezy clogs. Her and West’s 6-year-old daughter, North, stepped out in June clad in sweats, a tie-dye T-shirt and the Foam Runner.

The Kardashian-West clan has reaped the benefits of West’s Yeezy brand. Thanks largely to his sneaker empire, the rapper turned designer raked in $150 million pre-taxes in the past year, according to Forbes, making him the third-highest earning celebrity of 2019 and the highest earning hip-hop star. The Adidas Yeezy collaboration is reportedly on pace to do over $1.5 billion in sales by the year’s end.

