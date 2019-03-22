Kim Kardashian Enjoys a Spa Day in These Buzzy, Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian is husband Kanye West’s biggest supporter, so it’s no surprise to see the KKW Beauty mogul modeling the new Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” one day before it’s official release date.

Kardashian was spotted at El León spa in West Hollywood, Calif., with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Friday wearing an all-gray outfit complete with the highly anticipated sneakers. The yet-to-drop style features a black roller knit and premium leather upper with gray and brown nubuck overlays.

Kim Kardashian wearing a gray outfit with Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” sneakers featuring reflective details. CREDIT: Splash

The shoe also comes with a classic gum outsole, a Boost midsole and reflective detailing. The 38-year-old mother of three styled the chunky shoes with gray leggings, a matching top and a cozy shearling jacket in the same color.

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian sporting the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 boasting a black roller knit and premium leather upper with gray and brown nubuck overlays. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, her sister Kourtney rocked a purple houndstooth blazer with black jeans and black Celine Madame ankle boots. The”Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star pulled things together with a pair of purple-tinted Chanel frames.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing a purple houndstooth blazer with black jeans and black Celine Madame ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” hits stores tomorrow with a $300 price tag. Shop the look via Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and Yeezysupply.com — and check out a few affordable lookalikes you can nab now, starting at just $60.

Jeffrey Campbell Wifi Trainers CREDIT: ShopBop

To buy: Jeffrey Campbell Wifi Trainers, $155; Shopbop.com.

Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker, $75; Bloomingdales.com.

Ash Excape CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Ash Excape, $265; Zappos.com.

