Kim Kardashian Goes to the White House in Power Pumps to Announce Job Opportunities for Ex-Prisoners

Queen of contour, E! fixture, social media star, self-study law student and now, a social justice advocate — Kim Kardashian really can do it all. And today, she took her latest initiative in criminal justice reform all the way to the White House.

President Donald Trump listens as Kim Kardashian makes remarks at the White House on June 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clad in a dark suit with black suede pumps, the wife of Kanye West spoke at an event for the First Step Act, a law President Trump signed in December that promotes the second chance hiring of prisoners released early.

“These people want to work. They want the best outcome,” she said. Kardashian joined the president, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during the session as she revealed a new proposal that will help former prisoners get back on their feet.

(L-R): Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian speaks at the White House about improving employment opportunities for released prisoners. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

“I’m so happy to announce today that we have a ride-share partnership where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so that they can get rides to and from job interview, to and from jobs, family members,” Kardashian explained, adding that the program is a venture between Lyft and the public sector.

Previously, Kardashian was partly responsible for the commutation of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense, by rallying the support of Trump. In April, the KKW Beauty mogul announced that she’s pursing a career as an attorney through an apprenticeship and private studying to take the bar exam in 2022.

Proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry event at the White House today pic.twitter.com/kEUgqITmIE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

