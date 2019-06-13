Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Goes to the White House in Power Pumps to Announce Job Opportunities for Ex-Prisoners

By Charlie Carballo
Kim Kardashian speaks at the second chance hiring event in the East Room of the White House'Second Chance Hiring' press conference, Washington DC, USA - 13 Jun 2019
Kim Kardashian makes remarks on hiring ex-prisoners at the White House on June 13.
Queen of contour, E! fixture, social media star, self-study law student and now, a social justice advocate — Kim Kardashian really can do it all. And today, she took her latest initiative in criminal justice reform all the way to the White House.

United States President Donald J. Trump, right, listens as Kim Kardashian makes remarks during an event on on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House'Second Chance Hiring' press conference, Washington DC, USA - 13 Jun 2019
President Donald Trump listens as Kim Kardashian makes remarks at the White House on June 13.
Clad in a dark suit with black suede pumps, the wife of Kanye West spoke at an event for the First Step Act, a law President Trump signed in December that promotes the second chance hiring of prisoners released early.

“These people want to work. They want the best outcome,” she said. Kardashian joined the president, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during the session as she revealed a new proposal that will help former prisoners get back on their feet.

Donald Trump Kim Kardashian. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, right, sit with Kim Kardashian, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, as they listen to President Donald Trump speak about second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump Criminal Justice, Washington, USA - 13 Jun 2019
(L-R): Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump.
Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian West. President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speak during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 13 Jun 2019
Kim Kardashian speaks at the White House about improving employment opportunities for released prisoners.
“I’m so happy to announce today that we have a ride-share partnership where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so that they can get rides to and from job interview, to and from jobs, family members,” Kardashian explained, adding that the program is a venture between Lyft and the public sector.

Previously, Kardashian was partly responsible for the commutation of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense, by rallying the support of Trump. In April, the KKW Beauty mogul announced that she’s pursing a career as an attorney through an apprenticeship and private studying to take the bar exam in 2022.

