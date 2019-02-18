Kim Kardashian Risks a Wardrobe Malfunction in Racy Vintage Dress at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

A flurry of famous faces hit the red carpet at the 5th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the historic Avalon Hollywood club in Los Angeles last night. Kim Kardashian, who was there to support hairstylist Chris Appleton (he took home the Lori McCoy-Bell Hairstyling Award), made quite the appearance in what might be her raciest dress yet.

The 38-year-old makeup mogul stepped out in a vintage black Thierry Mugler 1998 gown featuring a revealing cutout design across the chest, which left little to the imagination, and a sultry thigh-high slit. “You know that mood when you’re really feeling your look,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter before sharing photos of herself with fans.

Kim Kardashian leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood wearing a barely-there Thierry Mugler 1998 gown. CREDIT: Splash

The mother of three, who is expecting a fourth child via surrogate later this year with husband Kanye West, styled the head-turning dress with strappy, barely there sandals constructed out of PVC.

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian wearing a pair of strappy see-through PVC sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson turned up in chic, all-black looks that complemented each other perfectly for the occasion.

Ciara and Russell Wilson both dress in all-black looks for the Hollywood Beauty Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were also on the scene rocking bold outfits. Simpson wore a leather dress with black satin embellished sandals while Diana Ross’ son wore a light brown suit with black heeled ankle boots.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson on the red carpet at the 5th annual HBAs in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears the Clear Shoe Trend and a Very Revealing Versace Dress at the amfAR Gala