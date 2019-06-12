Kim Kardashian Rocks Dior’s Newspaper-Print Skirt With Yeezy Thong Sandals at Levi’s Event

Despite being an incredibly busy woman with a 1-month-old son, Kim Kardashian showed face at a Levi’s event in L.A. last night celebrating the iconic brand’s collab with Wardrobe.NYC and their latest collection, Release 04 Denim.
The 38-year-old modeled a plain white tank paired with a vintage newspaper-print midi skirt featuring a thigh-high slit from John Galliano’s celeb-favorite fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior and black Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals. She accessorized with a matching Dior newspaper handbag.
Meanwhile, Troye Sivan, 24, was also on hand sporting a black denim shirt over a white top with black jeans and Calvin Klein’s western-inspired Claire Chelsea boots crafted with white Spazzolato leather.
Elsewhere, celeb stylist Karla Welch — who launched her own collection with Levi’s last year — kept her look simple, dressing in a white tee, slightly distressed boyfriend jeans and pointy white kitten heel mules. A red lip expertly pulled things together.
Jen Atkin, celeb hairstylist and longtime friend of the Kardashian family, wore a slinky black dress under a light denim jacket with nude heels and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.
