Kim Kardashian Rocks Dior’s Newspaper-Print Skirt With Yeezy Thong Sandals at Levi’s Event

Kim Kardashian wears vintage Dior with Yeezy thong sandals on June 11 in L.A. at Levi's collab launch with Wardrobe.NYC.

Despite being an incredibly busy woman with a 1-month-old son, Kim Kardashian showed face at a Levi’s event in L.A. last night celebrating the iconic brand’s collab with Wardrobe.NYC and their latest collection, Release 04 Denim.

The 38-year-old modeled a plain white tank paired with a vintage newspaper-print midi skirt featuring a thigh-high slit from John Galliano’s celeb-favorite fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior and black Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals. She accessorized with a matching Dior newspaper handbag.

Kim Kardashian wearing a newspaper-print skirt from John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior with Yeezy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Troye Sivan, 24, was also on hand sporting a black denim shirt over a white top with black jeans and Calvin Klein’s western-inspired Claire Chelsea boots crafted with white Spazzolato leather.

Troye Sivan wearing Calvin Klein’s western-inspired Claire Chelsea boots crafted with white Spazzolato leather. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, celeb stylist Karla Welch — who launched her own collection with Levi’s last year — kept her look simple, dressing in a white tee, slightly distressed boyfriend jeans and pointy white kitten heel mules. A red lip expertly pulled things together.

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch wearing pointy white kitten heel mules with cuffed boyfriend jeans. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jen Atkin, celeb hairstylist and longtime friend of the Kardashian family, wore a slinky black dress under a light denim jacket with nude heels and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wearing a skintight black dress with a denim jacket overtop and nude heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

