Kim Kardashian Rocks Dior’s Newspaper-Print Skirt With Yeezy Thong Sandals at Levi’s Event

By Allie Fasanella
Exclusive All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock (10302473e)Kim KardashianExclusive - Wardrobe.NYC's forthcoming collaboration with Levi's and latest collection, Release 04 Denim, Levi's Haus, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jun 2019Wearing Dior, Vintage
Kim Kardashian wears vintage Dior with Yeezy thong sandals on June 11 in L.A. at Levi's collab launch with Wardrobe.NYC.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Despite being an incredibly busy woman with a 1-month-old son, Kim Kardashian showed face at a Levi’s event in L.A. last night celebrating the iconic brand’s collab with Wardrobe.NYC and their latest collection, Release 04 Denim.

The 38-year-old modeled a plain white tank paired with a vintage newspaper-print midi skirt featuring a thigh-high slit from John Galliano’s celeb-favorite fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior and black Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals. She accessorized with a matching Dior newspaper handbag.

kim kardashian, Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals, Christian Dior John Galliano Vintage Newspaper Print Asymmetrical Midi Skirt, levi's Release 04Denim collection launch
Kim Kardashian wearing a newspaper-print skirt from John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior with Yeezy sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Troye Sivan, 24, was also on hand sporting a black denim shirt over a white top with black jeans and Calvin Klein’s western-inspired Claire Chelsea boots crafted with white Spazzolato leather.

troye sivan, levi's launch, Calvin Klein Western Claire Chelsea boots
Troye Sivan wearing Calvin Klein’s western-inspired Claire Chelsea boots crafted with white Spazzolato leather.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, celeb stylist Karla Welch — who launched her own collection with Levi’s last year — kept her look simple, dressing in a white tee, slightly distressed boyfriend jeans and pointy white kitten heel mules. A red lip expertly pulled things together.

Karla Welch, levi's
Celebrity stylist Karla Welch wearing pointy white kitten heel mules with cuffed boyfriend jeans.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jen Atkin, celeb hairstylist and longtime friend of the Kardashian family, wore a slinky black dress under a light denim jacket with nude heels and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

jen atkin, levi's
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wearing a skintight black dress with a denim jacket overtop and nude heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

