Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Versace Unitard and Sandals With Kimora Lee Simmons in Paris

By Allie Fasanella
“Look at these Versace tights with Versace shoes,” Kim Kardashian cooed on her Instagram Stories last night. In typical Kim K fashion, the reality star took to social media to show off her look for the evening, which saw her grabbing dinner at Ferdi in Paris with pal Kimora Lee Simmons.

The 38-year-old mother of three stepped out in the French capital Monday modeling a sparkling Versace look from head-to-toe. Underneath a long, chunky black cardigan sweater, she wore a shimmery charcoal unitard paired with matching sheer tights and sandals from the Italian fashion house.

kimora lee simmons, kim kardashian, versace
Kim Kardashian (R) and Kimora Lee Simmons leaving Ferdi restaurant in Paris.
CREDIT: Splash

Kardashian’s sandals stood out with their unique, sparkly ropelike toe and ankle straps. The bold, can’t-look-away style is just what you’d expect from Versace.

kim kardashian, versace
Kim Kardashian wearing a sparkly sheer unitard, tights and sandals by Versace.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The KKW Beauty mogul completed her ensemble with black sunglasses from her collaboration with Carolina Lemke, which is slated to drop on April 2.

kim kardashian versace sandals
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Versace sandals featuring sparkly rope-like straps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile,  Simmons wore a blue dress with black tights and black over-the-knee boots. The 43-year-old model-turned-designer accessorized with bracelets and a green croc-embossed handbag.

