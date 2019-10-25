Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Thong Sandal Heels Are Back for Lunch Date With Kanye West

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kim kardashian, kanye west, new york, milos, thong sandals, yeezy sneakers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
CREDIT: Splash News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out today in New York for lunch after enjoying the FGI gala last night.

The KKW Beauty mogul wore all black for the outing, opting for a mandarin-style leather top and matching leather pants.

kim kardashian, kanye west, new york, milos, thong sandals, yeezy sneakers, mandarin style top, leather, leather pants
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to lunch in New York.
kim kardashian, kanye west, new york, milos, thong sandals, yeezy sneakers, feet
A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian’s heels were a take on the thong-toe sandals trend that celebrities, including herself, have embraced lately. Still, thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Nonetheless, the ’90s favorite has made a comeback this year, this time with a sleeker silhouette. Other celebrities, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes have embraced the heeled flip-flop trend, too.

Kanye kept it cool in a pair of jeans with a zip-up camel hoodie, white T-shirt and sneakers.

kim kardashian, kanye west, new york, milos, thong sandals, yeezy sneakers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to lunch in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
kim kardashian, kanye west, new york, milos, thong sandals, yeezy sneakers
A closer look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s footwear.
CREDIT: Splash News

At one point, Kardashian had to stop and adjust her heels after stepping on to the curb outside Milos restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

kim kardashian, kanye west, new york, milos, thong sandals, yeezy sneakers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to lunch in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

The couple is in the Big Apple after attending the FGI gala last night alongside designers Rick Owens and Brandon Maxwell. Kanye wore a denim-on-denim ensemble with the same pair of Yeezy sneakers for the event. His wife chose a metallic top and skirt with PVC heels.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WestFashion Group International's Night of Stars Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2019
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 FGI Gala in NYC, Oct. 24.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Want more?

Kanye West Arrives in a Canadian Tuxedo With Kim Kardashian in PVC Sandals at the FGI Gala

Kim Kardashian Grabs Ice Cream in Kanye West’s Yeezy Basketball Sneakers

How the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Halloween Costumes Evolved Over the Years

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad