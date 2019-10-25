Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Thong Sandal Heels Are Back for Lunch Date With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out today in New York for lunch after enjoying the FGI gala last night.

The KKW Beauty mogul wore all black for the outing, opting for a mandarin-style leather top and matching leather pants.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to lunch in New York.

A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian’s heels were a take on the thong-toe sandals trend that celebrities, including herself, have embraced lately. Still, thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Nonetheless, the ’90s favorite has made a comeback this year, this time with a sleeker silhouette. Other celebrities, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes have embraced the heeled flip-flop trend, too.

Kanye kept it cool in a pair of jeans with a zip-up camel hoodie, white T-shirt and sneakers.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to lunch in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

At one point, Kardashian had to stop and adjust her heels after stepping on to the curb outside Milos restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to lunch in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The couple is in the Big Apple after attending the FGI gala last night alongside designers Rick Owens and Brandon Maxwell. Kanye wore a denim-on-denim ensemble with the same pair of Yeezy sneakers for the event. His wife chose a metallic top and skirt with PVC heels.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 FGI Gala in NYC, Oct. 24. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

