Kim Kardashian Revives Mugler Once Again With This Leggy Look on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has lately been on a Mugler kick.

Two weeks ago, the reality TV star jetted over the north border to celebrate the opening of the Manfred Thierry Mugler exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, where she made headlines for braving the city’s icy sidewalks in strappy stilettos and a revealing minidress.

Yesterday, Kardashian took to Instagram to share that very leggy look — complete with ruffle detailing at the chest, a tightly cinched waist and cut-out arm braces that evidently screamed ’99 Thierry Mugler.

Captioned “Night at the Museum,” the post shows the 38-year-old in peak form — her perfectly tan skin contrasting with the bright whites of the ankle-strap heels and couture dress from Mugler’s Les Méduses collection debuted at the turn of the millennium.

The gallery was accompanied by an image of the A-lister with the French fashion designer himself as well as a sneak peek of hairstylist César DeLeon Ramirez and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic working on her retro-futuristic look.

Mugler also provided Kardashian a sketch in her likeness, with her hair pulled high into a ponytail cascading down like that of the famed Gorgon figure.

