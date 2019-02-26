Kim Kardashian’s Gladiator Goddess Gown & Yeezy Heels Bring the Heat to Mugler Exhibit in Montreal

Kim Kardashian gave new life to two vintage dresses on the streets of Montreal yesterday.

The 38-year-old was in town for the Manfred Thierry Mugler exhibition opening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, so of course, she wore looks created by the designer.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Feb. 25. CREDIT: Splash News

The first was a gladiator-inspired one-shouldered gown with a gold corset and see-through skirt. Kardashian gave the vintage dress a modern twist with her footwear, choosing a pair of clear Yeezy mules to complete her look. From husband Kanye West’s Season 6 collection, the shoes are made of PVC and feature a 3.5-inch Lucite heel; they retail for $740.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy mules. CREDIT: Splash News

The KKW Beauty mogul’s second look was a form-fitting white minidress with a low neckline and ruffle detailing at the breast. Kardashian wore white cuffs with cut-out detailing on either arm.

Kim Kardashian in her second Mugler look. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the reality star went with strappy white sandals. She wore her hair in an intricately wound updo.

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian has been on a Mugler kick in recent months. She risked a wardrobe malfunction in an edgy black Mugler gown from ’98 with just thin strips of fabric on the chest at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Feb. 17, choosing strappy sandals to finish off her bold look.

While in New York for Fashion Week on Feb. 7, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a snakeskin dress from the Mugler archives with velvet Yeezy booties.

See more of Kim Kardashian’s body-confident style by flipping through the gallery.

