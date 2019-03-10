Kim Kardashian Goes to Church in Yeezys and the Biggest Trench Coat

It may be sunny and nearly 60 degrees in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from slipping into one of her most covered-up outfits to date.

The reality star was photographed leaving Sunday church service in an appropriate ensemble highlighted by a heavy button-down trench coat — its neutral palette matching with just about every accessory she donned for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian leaves Sunday church service in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian, who wore her hair in a high ponytail, flaunted a pair of trendy square sunglasses and a muted top-and-bottom combination.

For footwear, she stayed loyal to husband Kanye West’s line, wearing his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” sneakers.

The shoes — which have been called the rapper-turned-designer’s “most requested” sneakers — featured a gray upper with a white midsole and black sole. Reflective accents through the brand’s signature Three Stripes on the sides gave them a glowing appearance in the California sun.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Ye was also in attendance, with a fabulous North West spotted clinging to her father outside the venue.

The 5-year-old — who recently landed her first solo magazine cover through a special edition of WWD Beauty Inc., FN’s sister publication — wore a multicolored patchwork fur vest over a long-sleeve pink top, coral sweatpants and rainbow-hued high-top boots.

Kanye West carries daughter North West. CREDIT: Splash News

It was unclear whether the service was part of West’s “Sunday Service” series launched in January to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut album, “College Dropout.”

