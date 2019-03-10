Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Goes to Church in Yeezys and the Biggest Trench Coat

By Samantha McDonald
CREDIT: Splash News

It may be sunny and nearly 60 degrees in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from slipping into one of her most covered-up outfits to date.

The reality star was photographed leaving Sunday church service in an appropriate ensemble highlighted by a heavy button-down trench coat — its neutral palette matching with just about every accessory she donned for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian leaves Sunday church service in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian, who wore her hair in a high ponytail, flaunted a pair of trendy square sunglasses and a muted top-and-bottom combination.

For footwear, she stayed loyal to husband Kanye West’s line, wearing his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” sneakers.

The shoes — which have been called the rapper-turned-designer’s “most requested” sneakers — featured a gray upper with a white midsole and black sole. Reflective accents through the brand’s signature Three Stripes on the sides gave them a glowing appearance in the California sun.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ye was also in attendance, with a fabulous North West spotted clinging to her father outside the venue.

The 5-year-old — who recently landed her first solo magazine cover through a special edition of WWD Beauty Inc., FN’s sister publication — wore a multicolored patchwork fur vest over a long-sleeve pink top, coral sweatpants and rainbow-hued high-top boots.

Kanye West carries daughter North West.
CREDIT: Splash News

It was unclear whether the service was part of West’s “Sunday Service” series launched in January to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut album, “College Dropout.”

