Kim Kardashian Does the Snakeskin Trend in Versace at People’s Choice Awards 2019

By Claudia Miller
The Kardashian family showed up in style tonight at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kim Kardashian wore a body-confident Versace snakeskin gown with a glittering paneled back for the show. The python print is on-trend for fall ’19 and has been frequented in apparel and footwear by plenty of red carpet fixtures. The back of the dress was done in silver sequins.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s sandals.
For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose a pair of strappy nude sandals from Manolo Blahnik. She shared a preview of the style on Instagram ahead of the red carpet as she decided on her footwear in front of her 151 million followers. Other choices included a snakeskin Gucci mule and a different pair of brown strappy Manolo Blahnik heels.

Kim Kardashian wears a python print dress with a sequined back and Manolo Blahnik heels.
Kim was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. Kourtney wore a sparkly black and embellished-striped suit with an open blazer and a revealed black bralette.

Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
On her feet, Kourtney wore platform sandals that peeped out from under the long hem of her pants.

The trio of sisters was escorted by their mother, Kris Jenner, who also wore an embellished suit for the event.

(L-R): Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

