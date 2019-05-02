Kim Kardashian Wears Heels That Look Like Jewelry for Your Feet With Artsy, Sheer Leggings

Kim Kardashian’s latest look seemed like something Rihanna might step out in — and it turns out, her shoes had the singer’s stamp of approval.

The 38-year-old posed on Instagram yesterday in a form-fitting sheer top by Jean Paul Gaultier, which she teamed with patterned leggings also by the designer. Both the top and leggings were sheer, revealing a peek at the reality star’s nude bra and underwear set.

For footwear, Kardashian reached for Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Purple Chalice sandals. The trendy clear sandals feature a 4.3-inch heel, with goatskin lining and purple crystal detailing. The shoes are now sold-out, but they retailed for $1,325.

Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik #SOSTONED Purple Chalice ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Rihanna and Blahnik collaborated on several fashion-forward footwear collections between 2016 and 2017, returning see-through gladiators, Timberland remakes and more bold styles.

Speaking to FN in 2016 about the designer, Rihanna explained what drew them together.

“I enjoy everything about Manolo. He is such an incredible human being. He’s so fun to work with and I was blessed with the opportunity to see him create from scratch. He’s so passionate about what he does and it makes it so worth it when you buy or wear a pair of his shoes because you know what went into it,” the “Umbrella” hitmaker said. “He’s not copy and paste. He’s not letting anyone do his work. He has a small team as well. He still loves everything about shoes, and it’s so refreshing.”

While Kardashian has shoes from a wide range of high-end designers in her closet, she most frequently steps out in husband Kanye West’s Yeezys.

