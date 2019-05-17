Kim Kardashian Reveals First Photo of Her Newborn Boy — Whose Name Has a Religious Meaning

The Kardashian-West family welcomed the newest addition to its family to Instagram and Twitter today — meet Psalm West.

The baby boy, seen in a photo shared on the social media networks, is the fourth child for the E! star and her Yeezy sneaker designer husband, Kanye West. Psalm joins his siblings, Chicago, 15 months, Saint, 3, and North, 5.

Along with a photo of the newborn, which was a screenshot from a text with Kanye, the message read: “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Psalm was born last week on May 10 via surrogate. Though the couple made no mention of the idea behind the name, the reference is shared with the chapter in the biblical Book of Psalms, which includes a collection of poetic religious verses, wisdom and more.

The choice in name comes after Kanye launched a weekly Sunday Service consisting of worship music with appearances by his celebrity friends. The spiritual awakening also coincided with the release of church-themed Yeezy products on April 21 that include $50 socks, $125 sweatpants, $225 sweaters and more.

Related Kanye West and the Kardashians Pose in Yeezy 'Church Merch' Kanye West Poses in Those Controversial Yeezy Scuba Sneakers With Lil Nas X & North West Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Tephra' Now Has a Release Date

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Does Nude Illusion Wet Look With ‘Sweat’ Crystals Down to Her Heels at Met Gala 2019

How Much Kim Kardashian Makes Per Instagram Post Will Blow Your Mind

Instagram Slams Kim Kardashian After North West Wears Adult Spike Heels at a Party

Below, how to polish your shoes with champagne like 19th century dandies.

