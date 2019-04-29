Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Futuristic Pink Power Ranger in These Sexy Stompers

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has her channeling a futuristic Barbie doll.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to IG this morning to show off a bold look consisting of a hot-pink Chanel playsuit featuring the iconic brand’s interlocking-C logo paired with bubblegum-colored thigh-highs. The boots feature a slouchy silhouette with a pointed toe and a cut-out design.

The 38-year-old mother of three, who posed in her closet and captioned the post with various pink emojis, completed her outfit with statement-making silver shades that covered half of her face.

Kardashian previously wore the same curve-hugging neon pink bodysuit boasting spaghetti straps while aboard a yacht with her friends and kids in Miami last August. Then, she paired the look with Dior x Rihanna sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian wearing a hot pink Chanel logo bodysuit with her son Saint during a Miami boat trip last August. CREDIT: Splash

The photo also gives fans a glimpse inside the reality star’s lavish closet full of designer duds. Behind her is a rack displayed with various luxurious-looking pieces.

Kim Kardashian sits aboard a yacht with friends and her 5-year-old daughter, North West. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Kim Kardashian’s body-confident style.

