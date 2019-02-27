Kim and Kanye Play ‘Middle Class’ and Get Roasted on Social Media

Kim Kardashian shared a photo with husband Kanye West on social media yesterday that ended up garnering a bit of online hate. In the snapshot, which was simply captioned “morning,” the couple is seen eating breakfast in a modest kitchen and dressed in casual sweats.

The image is actually a throwback photo taken as a part of a retro-inspired series in 2017 during a visit to music producer’s Rick Rubin’s recording studio in Malibu, Calif. Unfortunately, some of Kardashian’s 129 million followers weren’t amused by the picture and criticized the pair for “pretending to be poor.”

One follower commented on the snap, “I love when y’all play poor and middle class,” while another quipped: “I wish I could pretend being poor instead of actually being it.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Kim Why do you make fun of the middle class….They are very hard workers … You had a silver spoon in your mouth when you were born should be ashamed of yourself..😢”

Someone else chimed in, writing: “How about we stop doing this ok. We all know you have million dollar mansions. Going to a poor person’s house to act poor isn’t a fad.” Another simply commented, “that can’t be your kitchen.”

The couple resides in a sprawling Hidden Hills mansion worth $60 million.

