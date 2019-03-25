Kim Kardashian Slithers Into Paris in Head-to-Toe Snakeskin

Kim Kardashian made a quick turnaround after spending her Sunday at husband Kanye West’s church service.

The reality TV star arrived today in Paris wearing a head-to-toe python ensemble that had all the makings of a 2019 trend.

Kim Kardashian arrives in Paris wearing head-to-toe snakeskin. CREDIT: Splash News

Her coordinated look featured a snakeskin jacket over a matching pair of textured pants, complete with a set of blackout sunglasses.

In her last visit to Paris early March, Kardashian was spotted in a similar look, wearing two outfits in head-to-toe cheetah prints. This time around, she chose reptile patterns through a set of pointed-toe heeled snakeskin boots in the same hue as her matching suit.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s snakeskin boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Python is one of the biggest trends of the season, with the mother-of-three’s look matching her own daughter’s ensemble from yesterday’s outing.

Her eldest child, North West, attended father Kanye West’s Sunday church service in a snake-print outfit teamed with black leather workboots. (Her footwear even matched that of cousin and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick.)

Kim Kardashian arrives in Paris wearing head-to-toe snakeskin. CREDIT: Splash News

The 5-year-old also wore another Kardashian favorite: matching bike shorts.

North West in a snake-print set with workboots. CREDIT: Splash News

