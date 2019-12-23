Kim Kardashian Wears Unreleased Orange Yeezys for Christmas Shopping With North and Saint

Kim Kardashian modeled a pair of unreleased Adidas Yeezy sneakers yesterday in New York as she took daughter North and son Saint holiday shopping.

The reality star, 39, wore a high-necked yellow shirt tucked in salmon-colored pants. She layered a snake-print jacket on top as she braved the NYC chill.

Kim Kardashian goes Christmas shopping with North and Saint in New York on Dec. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Kardashian went with the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, an as of yet unreleased model from husband Kanye West’s ongoing Adidas collaboration. The silhouette is rumored to make its debut in early 2020, with a $220 price tag.

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s unreleased Yeezys. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, North wore shades of brown and white, teaming a tan fleece with brown trousers and white, round-toe shoes. The 6-year-old accessorized with a white tote bag and a choker necklace.

Kim Kardashian goes Christmas shopping with North and Saint in New York on Dec. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

Saint, 4, looked adorable in a camo-print button-up worn over a graphic T-shirt and baggy black pants. He completed the look with chunky black Yeezy kicks.

During the day, Kardashian opted for a casual outfit as she and the kids shopped at Saks Fifth Avenue, but the KKW Beauty mogul went for a more glamorous look in the evening for West’s Sunday service.

Kardashian sported a velvety, champagne-colored gown with ruching teamed with strappy nude sandals that went all the way up her calves.

Kim Kardashian out and about before Kanye West’s Sunday service in New York on Dec. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to North and Saint, Kardashian and West have 7-month-old Psalm and 23-month-old Chicago.

Click through the gallery to see photos of the Kardashians wearing Yeezy shoes and apparel.

Want more?

Kim, Kanye, North and Saint See ‘The Nutcracker’ in a Mix of Balenciaga and Adidas Yeezy Shoes

Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy ‘Crocs’ in Tokyo Get Compared to ‘Spaceships’ and ‘Bicycle Helmets’

Kim Kardashian Wears Contrasting Snake Prints & Yeezy Boots at Dior Men’s Miami Runway Show