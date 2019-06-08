Kim Kardashian Takes On the Heeled Flip-Flop Trend in an All-Nude Look With Clear Yeezy Shoes

Heeled flip-flops are back in style — and apparently, Kim Kardashian is a fan.

The 38-year-old showed off her take on the bold trend for a lunch date with sister Khloe in Los Angeles on Friday.

The mother of four combined the shoes with another major trend of the moment: beige. She wore nude from head to toe, choosing a high-necked nude top to pair with slim-fitting pants in the same shade.

Kim Kardashian wearing an all-nude outfit with Yeezy sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star went with her go-to brand: husband Kanye West’s Yeezy. Her shoes were see-through PVC wedge thongs from the label’s Season 8 collection.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The petite A-lister added 4 inches to her 5-foot-2 frame with the heels, which boast a PVC upper, leather sole and lucite heel. The bold shoes are available to shop now on Revolve’s website for $830.

Yeezy Season 8 PVC wedge thongs. CREDIT: Revolve

Kardashian pulled together her look with tinted black sunglasses and an on-trend Chanel box bag. She wore her hair long and pin-straight for a Cher-esque look.

Kim Kardashian in a trendy look in Los Angeles on June 8. CREDIT: Splash News

The KKW Beauty mogul shared a sweet snap to Instagram this morning celebrating West, who turns 42 today. “Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!” she captioned the post.

