Kim Kardashian’s 5-Year-Old Daughter, North West, Lands First Solo Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has already landed her first solo magazine cover. The 5-year-old posed for WWD Beauty Inc. magazine’s February cover story about Generation Z.

For the playful spread, photographed by Juco and styled by her mom, West wears various colorful outfits; her cover look is a peachy dress and rainbow iridescent Doc Martens boots complete with rainbow laces. She also rocks pigtails and bright eyeliner.

North West posing for <em>WWD Beauty Inc.</em>‘s February cover. CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

Other photos show North modeling an iridescent purple two-piece ensemble and a pretty sheer pink dress with a high-neck worn over a white slip.

North West, 5, wearing a purple iridescent outfit for <em>WWD Beauty Inc.</em> CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

Even at a young age, Kardashian’s firstborn has become known for her sense of style and is often seen sporting designer duds. Just last month, North was snapped out for dinner wearing a Fendi tracksuit with Fendi fur logo slides.

North West shows off her modeling skills for <em>WWD Beauty Inc.</em> CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram today to share the spread. “My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this,” the proud mom captioned the post.

