Kim Kardashian’s 5-Year-Old Daughter, North West, Lands First Solo Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has already landed her first solo magazine cover. The 5-year-old posed for WWD Beauty Inc. magazine’s February cover story about Generation Z.
For the playful spread, photographed by Juco and styled by her mom, West wears various colorful outfits; her cover look is a peachy dress and rainbow iridescent Doc Martens boots complete with rainbow laces. She also rocks pigtails and bright eyeliner.
Other photos show North modeling an iridescent purple two-piece ensemble and a pretty sheer pink dress with a high-neck worn over a white slip.
Even at a young age, Kardashian’s firstborn has become known for her sense of style and is often seen sporting designer duds. Just last month, North was snapped out for dinner wearing a Fendi tracksuit with Fendi fur logo slides.
The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram today to share the spread. “My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this,” the proud mom captioned the post.
