Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian’s 5-Year-Old Daughter, North West, Lands First Solo Magazine Cover

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
north west, wwd beauty inc february cover
North West posing for WWD Beauty Inc's February cover.
CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has already landed her first solo magazine cover. The 5-year-old posed for WWD Beauty Inc. magazine’s February cover story about Generation Z.

For the playful spread, photographed by Juco and styled by her mom, West wears various colorful outfits; her cover look is a peachy dress and rainbow iridescent Doc Martens boots complete with rainbow laces. She also rocks pigtails and bright eyeliner.

north west, wwd beauty inc. cover, dr martens
North West posing for <em>WWD Beauty Inc.</em>‘s February cover.
CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

Other photos show North modeling an iridescent purple two-piece ensemble and a pretty sheer pink dress with a high-neck worn over a white slip.

north west, wwd beauty inc. cover
North West, 5, wearing a purple iridescent outfit for <em>WWD Beauty Inc.</em>
CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

Even at a young age, Kardashian’s firstborn has become known for her sense of style and is often seen sporting designer duds. Just last month, North was snapped out for dinner wearing a Fendi tracksuit with Fendi fur logo slides.

north west, wwd beauty inc cover
North West shows off her modeling skills for <em>WWD Beauty Inc.</em>
CREDIT: JUCO/Beauty Inc.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram today to share the spread. “My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this,” the proud mom captioned the post.

Want more?

North West’s Ruby Red Slip-on Shoes Celebrate Brother Saint’s Birthday in the Most Adorable Way

North West Tries on Kim Kardashian’s $550 Prada Flame Heels

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Makes Her Debut on the Runway — and She Walks Like a Pro

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad