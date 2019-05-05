Instagram Slams Kim Kardashian After North West Wears Adult Spike Heels at a Party

North West loves wearing mom Kim Kardashian’s high heels — and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter dolled up for cousin True Thompson’s party in April wearing soaring sandals plucked straight from her mom’s closet.

Photos shared to Kardashian’s Instagram page this morning show North in Tom Ford shoes, which retail on the designer’s website for a whopping $1,090. The Italian-made strappy sandals feature a 4.1-inch gold spike heel and an upper fashioned out of soft leather.

The Tom Ford sandals North West wore. CREDIT: Tom Ford

North paired the shoes with a feather-trimmed minidress. Baby sister Chicago rocked a similar dress but had on sensible Yeezy sneakers.

The KKW Beauty mogul’s decision to let her daughter wear the shoes elicited mixed reactions on Instagram — with many of her followers suggesting North shouldn’t have been allowed to step out of the house in high heels.

“North needs to be told playing dress up is for home. Those heels out are not cute. How is she going to play? She can possibly fall and hurt her ankle too. All I see is her wanting to be grown at 6,” a comment with over 580 likes reads.

“I don’t find it cute for her to constantly let her wear heels, Guess it’s make up next,” another commenter said. “Let north enjoy childhood. B4 y’all @ me yes I no that her child to raise but come on now you at a 1 year old bday party and she got on heels really.”

Others thought it was fine that North sported stilettos, but took issue with the fact that the shoes didn’t fit her.

“Oh you need to get north her own custom heels,” one of Kardashian’s followers suggested.

Still, some followers thought it was normal for a little girl to want to wear her mama’s high heels.

“Y’all so judgmental. Y’all wore y’all mamas heels when y’all were little and don’t lie and say yah didn’t,” a commenter wrote.

