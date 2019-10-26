Kim Kardashian Made The Mom On The Go Look Chic In Her Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian looked stylish today while in mom mode. The reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram walking hand in hand in New York with two of her children Chicago and North.

The 39-year-old put her own spin on the mom-on-the-go style in a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of leather pants. She gave her look a fall twist with her brown and black bomber jacket. For footwear, Kardashian kept it comfy in a pair of taupe platform sneakers with beige gum soles.

Chicago matched her mom in fall color tones. The stylish 1-year-old wore a brown and black jumpsuit along with navy sneakers which featured reflective detailing. North sported a gray jumpsuit with long sleeves and a collared neck line.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 FGI Gala in NYC, Oct. 24. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kardashian attended the Fashion Group International Gala on Thursday night in New York with her husband Kanye West. The couple were joined by the industry’s power players at the annual star studded event.

The mother of four wore a metallic top with a matching maxi skirt along with a pair of on-trend Manolo Blahnik PVC sandals which featured a high stilleto heel. West wore a denim on denim matching set with a pair of Yeezy 700 V3 sneakers.

