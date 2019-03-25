Kim Kardashian Praises Naomi Campbell After Snarky Instagram Account Diet Prada Mocks Her for ‘Copying’ the Model

Kim Kardashian gives credit where credit is due.

The Instagram account @DietPrada is famous for finding designers and celebrities who have similar, lookalike designs. Recently, they’ve been calling out the KKW beauty mogul for taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell’s style, and it seems Kardashian is setting things straight by going directly to her source of inspiration.

She posted a series of photos to her personal Instagram today seen wearing a vintage Versace dress paired with strappy gold sandals. She captioned the post “Naomi Forever” and even tagged Campbell.

This post to those who are unaware appears innocent as a tribute to the famous model, but some who follow the snarky account thought otherwise.

The caption and pictures were a reaction to the below post calling out Kim for wearing the same Versace dress as well as several others that Campbell wore first in the 1990s. They captioned the post: “Hey Fashion Nova, here’s a tip… you can just go ahead and copy any ’90s Versace Naomi wore instead of secretly collaborating with Kim lol.”

The caption also referred to their claims that Kardashian collaborated with retailers like Fashion Nova and Misguided to create lookalike designs, though she took legal action against Misguided in February this year for trademark infringement among other claims.

Diet Prada responded on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Kardashian’s post, writing, “Lmao bout time.”

