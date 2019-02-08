Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Wears Velvet Yeezy Booties With Skintight Mugler Dress on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
View Gallery 23 Images

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make a vintage look feel very of-the-moment.

The 38-year-old stepped out to tape an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York last night clad in a Thierry Mugler dress from 1983.

Kim Kardashian, thierry mugler, celebrity style, yeezy, vintage, snakeskin, sequins, boots, Kim Kardashian out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019Wearing Mugler Vintage (1983), Same Outfit as Tracee Ellis Ross Shoes By Yeezy
Kim Kardashian commands attention in a snakeskin Thierry Mugler dress and velvet Yeezy boots on Feb. 7 in New York.
CREDIT: Philip Vaughan/Shutterstock

The curve-hugging dress was covered in sequins from head to toe and featured snakeskin fabric. It had a slash at the neckline and long sleeves.

When it came to her shoes, Kardashian reached for a familiar brand: Yeezy. She was clad in season 5 “Mink” ankle boots from the street-style label, which is creative-directed by her husband, Kanye West. The booties featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

kim kardashian, yeezy, ankle boots, celebrity style, nyfw
A closer look at Kardashian’s Yeezy boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The reality star wore her hair in a glamorous updo.

On “Fallon,” the KKW Beauty mogul and talk show host freaked out while touching mystery objects hidden inside a box. Items included mashed potatoes and gravy, and a fake squirrel.

After the show, Kardashian linked up with older sister Kourtney Kardashian for dinner in New York.

Kourtney was chic in a sheer top with her bra visible underneath. She wore flared pants and a matching trench coat with the shirt.

bra, see-through, yeezy, heels, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney KardashianKim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Kourtney Kardashian (L) wears a coat and matching pants with clear heels while out with Kim Kardashian on Feb. 7 in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 39-year-old chose see-through black-tinted pumps.

Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s most body-confident looks through the years.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears the Clear Shoe Trend and a Very Revealing Versace Dress at the amfAR Gala

Kim Kardashian Wows Miami in a Figuring-Hugging Dress and Strappy Blue Heels

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Have Surprisingly Affordable Shoe Style

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad