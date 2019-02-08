Kim Kardashian Wears Velvet Yeezy Booties With Skintight Mugler Dress on ‘The Tonight Show’

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make a vintage look feel very of-the-moment.

The 38-year-old stepped out to tape an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York last night clad in a Thierry Mugler dress from 1983.

Kim Kardashian commands attention in a snakeskin Thierry Mugler dress and velvet Yeezy boots on Feb. 7 in New York. CREDIT: Philip Vaughan/Shutterstock

The curve-hugging dress was covered in sequins from head to toe and featured snakeskin fabric. It had a slash at the neckline and long sleeves.

When it came to her shoes, Kardashian reached for a familiar brand: Yeezy. She was clad in season 5 “Mink” ankle boots from the street-style label, which is creative-directed by her husband, Kanye West. The booties featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kardashian’s Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The reality star wore her hair in a glamorous updo.

On “Fallon,” the KKW Beauty mogul and talk show host freaked out while touching mystery objects hidden inside a box. Items included mashed potatoes and gravy, and a fake squirrel.

After the show, Kardashian linked up with older sister Kourtney Kardashian for dinner in New York.

Kourtney was chic in a sheer top with her bra visible underneath. She wore flared pants and a matching trench coat with the shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian (L) wears a coat and matching pants with clear heels while out with Kim Kardashian on Feb. 7 in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 39-year-old chose see-through black-tinted pumps.

