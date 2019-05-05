How Much Kim Kardashian Makes Per Instagram Post Will Blow Your Mind

Kim Kardashian makes big money per Instagram post.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old filed legal documents that revealed she makes $300,000 to $500,000 for just one sponsored post.

The filing was related to her lawsuit against fast-fashion label Missguided. Filed in February, the suit alleges that the U.K.-based retailer has “repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and image without authorization to generate interest in their brand and website, and to elicit sales of their products.”

After Missguided failed to respond to her initial claim, the aspiring lawyer decided to try for a default judgment of $5 million — citing her earnings on the social platform as reason for the high ask.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star uses Instagram to market her projects, including items from her KKW Beauty line and a recent sunglasses partnership with Berlin-based Carolina Lemke.

The 2018 Instagram Rich List compiled by Hopper HQ estimated Kardashian’s cost per post at $720,000, ranking her as the 4th highest paid celebrity on the photo-sharing platform. The makeup mogul’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was ranked No. 1 by Hopper, with the scheduling platform estimating her cost per post at a whopping $1 million.

In April, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, revealed to CBS This Morning that her daughters make six figures per social post, explaining that they charge more for “a pharmaceutical product, if it’s something that you’re going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body.”

