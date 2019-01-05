Kim Kardashian Wows Miami in a Figuring-Hugging Dress and Strappy Blue Heels

Kim Kardashian is starting the year off right by taking a vacation down in Miami. The mom-of-three — who is now expecting a fourth via surrogate — is on a break from California life with her husband, Kanye West.

Today she stepped out in a form-fitting blue tie-dye dress that had a very high slit in the leg, showing off her toned body.

Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in bright blue heels with Kanye West. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s bright blue strappy heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Our eyes drew immediately to her hard-to-miss heels. These cerulean shoes feature overlapping, draped straps, reaching from to to above the ankle; complete with a pointed-toe finish and a very high stiletto heel, these shoes popped perfectly with Kardashian’s fresh tan.

Alongside the KKW Beauty mogul was her husband and rap star, Kanye West, who also went for a bright look with his neon green shirt under a navy jacket and gold chain.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West step out in bright outfits in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

The lovebirds have been making their way around Miami, visiting their new multimillion dollar condo yesterday. West surprised Kardashian with the beachside $14 million property for Christmas.

Paparazzi caught the couple arriving at the condo on Friday. While West went for a more relaxed outfit of a white tee, gray pants and chunky sneakers, Kim decided on a tight metallic skirt, yellow crop top and PVC heels.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at their new condo in Miami, Jan. 4. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s clear heels and Kanye West’s chunky sneakers in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

