Kim Kardashian Dresses Down Mesh Pumps With a Streetwear Outfit

Kim Kardashian matched streetwear with mesh pumps in her latest Instagram post. The 28-year-old posed for the camera showing off her chic look.

The mother of four wore a black, long-sleeved jumpsuit, made from a shiny nylon material that was lined with a cream-colored seam. On her feet, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a pair of very on-trend mesh translucent pumps. The reality star kept the look simple with no accessories but made up for it with her smokey eye makeup look.

The shoes featured a closed toe, with a black point.

Kardashian is an advocate for the sheer shoe trend and can often be seen in naked sandals from husband, Kanye West’s label Yeezy. Kardashian’s go-to naked sandals are from Yeezy’s season 8 collection.

A close up of Kim Kardashian West’s Yeezy thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The thong sandals, include a PVC upper with a leather sole and 4-inch-wedge heel. They are available to shop online on Revolve.com for $788.

Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals. CREDIT: Revolve.com

Want More?

Does Kim Kardashian Have 6 Toes? These Sandals Show Her Unusual Feet in New Ad

Kim Kardashian Wears the Strappiest Black Sandals + More Celebs at Creative Arts Emmys

Kim Kardashian Decides Between 2 Pairs of Trendy Yeezy Pumps — but North West Isn’t ‘Feeling’ Either of Them

Watch FN’s video to get a behind the scenes look at FN’s cover shoot With Caroline Vreeland and Steve Madden