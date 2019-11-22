Kim Kardashian Promotes New Makeup Collaboration in Strappy Manolo Blahnik Sandals

Kim Kardashian is revving up the excitement for her KKW x Mario: The Artist & Muse makeup collection, which launches today. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star joined forces with her longtime makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic, on glam essentials, including an eyeshadow palette, matte lipstick, blush and more for her brand, Kim Kardashian West Beauty.
In a new post shared with her more than 152 million Instagram followers, the mom of four wore a white curve-hugging gown, accessorized with nude Manolo Blahnik ankle-wrap heels featuring thin crisscrossed straps across the vamp. The Leva sandals retail for $725 and are sold out on almost every site.
View this post on Instagram
I am so proud of this collection! When @makeupbymario is involved he is an absolute perfectionist and won’t stop working until we have the most perfect lip liner lipstick, gloss combination, the most perfect eye shadow formula that’s super pigmented with little fall out. And I always want a classic look. It was so important to Mario to have our desert island collection. A collection that if we were stranded on a deserted island and could only grab one forever this would be it! I truly can’t wait for you guys to get this classic KKW Mario look that’s classic yet rich and feminine and soft!
She also wore the shoe style Nov. 10 at the E! People’s Choice Awards with a Versace python-print dress.
Kardashian describes her new makeup capsule as “a collection that, if we were stranded on a deserted island and could only grab one forever, this would be it.” The items can be purchased now on the KKW Beauty website.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s most body-confident looks.
Kim Kardashian Does the Snakeskin Trend in Versace at People’s Choice Awards 2019