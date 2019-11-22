Kim Kardashian Promotes New Makeup Collaboration in Strappy Manolo Blahnik Sandals

Kim Kardashian is revving up the excitement for her KKW x Mario: The Artist & Muse makeup collection, which launches today. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star joined forces with her longtime makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic, on glam essentials, including an eyeshadow palette, matte lipstick, blush and more for her brand, Kim Kardashian West Beauty.

In a new post shared with her more than 152 million Instagram followers, the mom of four wore a white curve-hugging gown, accessorized with nude Manolo Blahnik ankle-wrap heels featuring thin crisscrossed straps across the vamp. The Leva sandals retail for $725 and are sold out on almost every site.

Manolo Blahnik’s Leva sandals in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd.com

She also wore the shoe style Nov. 10 at the E! People’s Choice Awards with a Versace python-print dress.

Kim Kardashian wears a python-print dress and Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kardashian describes her new makeup capsule as “a collection that, if we were stranded on a deserted island and could only grab one forever, this would be it.” The items can be purchased now on the KKW Beauty website.

