You Must See Kim Kardashian’s Skintight Leopard-Print Catsuit and Matching 5.5-Inch Heels

Kim Kardashian arrived in Paris today, and you can bet she didn’t go unnoticed. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was snapped leaving the Ritz hotel modeling an over-the-top vintage look courtesy of Azzedine Alaïa.
The 38-year-old mother of three, who is expecting a fourth child via surrogate with Kanye West this year, stepped out in a head-to-toe leopard outfit consisting of a curve-hugging catsuit and a matching coat from the late Tunisian-born couturier’s fall ’91 collection.
A pair of current-season leopard-print ankle boots, retailing for $2,060, completed the KKW Beauty mogul’s bold ensemble. The platform style comes with a calf hair upper, a lace-up front and a towering 5.5-inch heel. She finished things off by adding skinny black sunglasses and matching leopard gloves.
“You don’t understand…this is an Alaia,” she captioned a series of photos of herself sprawled across a plush velvet couch for Instagram.
