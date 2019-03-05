Sign up for our newsletter today!

You Must See Kim Kardashian’s Skintight Leopard-Print Catsuit and Matching 5.5-Inch Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kim-kardashian-10
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
Kim Kardashian’s Body-Confident Style
View Gallery 27 Images

Kim Kardashian arrived in Paris today, and you can bet she didn’t go unnoticed. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was snapped leaving the Ritz hotel modeling an over-the-top vintage look courtesy of Azzedine Alaïa.

The 38-year-old mother of three, who is expecting a fourth child via surrogate with Kanye West this year, stepped out in a head-to-toe leopard outfit consisting of a curve-hugging catsuit and a matching coat from the late Tunisian-born couturier’s fall ’91 collection.

kim kardashian, alaia 1991, leopard catsuit
Kim Kardashian modeling an Alaïa 1991 runway look featuring a leopard-print catsuit, a matching coat and sky-high boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of current-season leopard-print ankle boots, retailing for $2,060, completed the KKW Beauty mogul’s bold ensemble. The platform style comes with a calf hair upper, a lace-up front and a towering 5.5-inch heel. She finished things off by adding skinny black sunglasses and matching leopard gloves.

kim kardashian, alaia 135 leopard-print calf hair ankle boots
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Alaïa leopard-print calf hair platform ankle boots featuring a 5.5-inch heel.
CREDIT: Splash

“You don’t understand…this is an Alaia,” she captioned a series of photos of herself sprawled across a plush velvet couch for Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

You don’t understand…this is an Alaia

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

See more of Kim Kardashian’s body-confident style statements over the years.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Canadian Tuxedo With Barely-There Yeezy Sandals for Best Friend’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian Walks on Ice in Strappy Heels and Minidress in Montreal at Mugler Exhibit

Kim Kardashian Is Suing This Retailer for $10M, Says It’s Profiting Off Her Fashion Moments

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad