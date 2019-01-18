Kim Kardashian Unexpectedly Styles Her Leggy Glittery Dress With Sock Boots

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian loves to sparkle, and her latest Instagram post is a testament to that.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to photo-sharing platform this morning to share a sultry photo of herself dressed in a glittering top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the shimmery silver look with her favorite calf-length sock booties in black. “Versace fittings,” she captioned the snap, which appeared to be taken in her bedroom.

The mom of three also took to her Stories today to give a glimpse of her daughter Chicago’s Yeezy shoe collection. “Okay, guys…I’m in Chicago’s closet. Look at how cute all of her little Yeezys are. She literally has like the best collection,” Kardashian told her followers while panning over a bunch of different pint-sized Yeezy sneaker models in different colorways.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest daughter, Chicago, turned 1 on Tuesday. The 37-year-old reality star posted a sweet photo of Chicago captioned: “Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!” The couple also recently confirmed that they’re expecting a fourth child, another baby boy, via surrogate this year.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Confirms Fourth Child: 6 Trendy Kicks for the Baby Boy