Kim Kardashian’s Legs Look Miles Long in Sultry Serpent Sandals and a Flirty Minidress on Her Private Plane

Kim Kardashian flew to Vegas with sisters Kourtney and Khloé this week to appear on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote the 16th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Today, the 38-year-old KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram to show off the look she wore for the interview. In two photos, Kardashian models a vintage dress from Roberto Cavalli’s spring ’03 ready-to-wear collection. The minidress from the Italian designer comes in black and red with a multicolored floral print throughout.

For shoes, the soon-to-be mother of four opted for René Caovilla’s sultry serpentlike Cleo sandals featuring a winding silhouette that wrapped around her leg to just below her knee. Rihanna rocked the same style with a sparkly silver finish at the London launch of her Fenty Beauty line in September 2017. You can cop a calf-length version for $1,130.

Rihanna at the London launch of her Fenty Beauty line wearing a poofy purple dress and winding silver sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

