Kim Kardashian Does the Naked Sandal Trend in Shiny Black Look for Date Night With Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have four young kids, but they still manage to make time for date night.
The duo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles last night, with Kardashian clad in an attention-grabbing ensemble. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a black halter-style top with a snake-print pattern from Tom Ford. She teamed the top with shiny black leggings and see-through sandals.
Clear sandals are a favorite of the KKW Beauty mogul’s. In addition to being on-trend, the barely-there footwear serves another purpose: leg lengthening. The naked sandal creates the illusion of mile-long legs, a big benefit to 5-foot-3 Kardashian.
Meanwhile, West went for a dressed-down look in a black crewneck and baby blue sweats. On his feet, the “Jesus Walks” rapper sported gray Yeezy sneakers with reflective detailing.
Kardashian was snapped earlier in the day with her sister Khloe. She looked chic for the occasion in a coordinated Yeezy set consisting of a bra top and sweats, which she layered under a Yeezy Season 6 trench. For footwear, the A-lister opted for sock-fit boots with a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.
Kardashian frequently steps out in Yeezy, and she’s far from the only fan of her husband’s designs. According to Forbes, West’s Yeezy empire is on pace to hit $1.5 billion in sale by the end of the year — with the businessman taking home $150 million in pre-tax pay this year.
