How the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Halloween Costumes Evolved Over the Years

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters take Halloween very seriously — just take a look at last year’s costumes.

In 2018, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels. The girls borrowed outfits directly from the lingerie brands, wearing bra and underwear sets (and wings) straight off the runway.

Of course, the look wasn’t a stretch for Kendall, who appeared in the brand’s Fashion Show just a month later. the supermodel went for a very creative look in 2015, when she dressed as Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Kendall Jenner (R) dresses as Karl Lagerfeld for Halloween 2015. CREDIT: Splash News

The ensemble included Lagerfeld’s signature silver ponytail, black blazer and fingerless gloves — and Kendall even enlisted a friend to dress as the designer’s cat, Pochette.

Both Kylie and Kim have also dressed as other celebrities. One of Kylie’s most memorable costumes was in 2016, when she suited up as Christina Aguilera from her “Dirrty” music video. The outfit included a striped bikini top, shiny black and red pants and a blond wig with black streaks.

Related Kylie Jenner Teams Fall's 'It' Shoe With Her Leather Minidress The Most Dramatic Celebrity Style Transformations Kim Kardashian Poses on Instagram in Controversial Yeezy 'Crocs'

Kylie Jenner dresses as Christina Aguilera for Halloween 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Kim channeled Cher in 2017 at the Casamigos Halloween party, enlisting pal Jonathan Cheban to dress as Sonny. The KKW Beauty mogul’s look included an embellished gold two-piece set, open-toe booties and a long black wig.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban arrive at Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash in 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

Other Kardashian-Jenner costumes have paid homage to superheroes and fairytale characters like Wonder Woman, Catwoman or Little Red Riding Hood. One of the most memorable fiction-inspired looks was in 2011, when Kim dressed as Poison Ivy in a green dress with leaf detailing, platform pumps and a bright-red wig.

Kim Kardashian dresses as Poison Ivy for Halloween 2011. CREDIT: Amanda Schwab/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes over the years.

Want more?

4 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids

The Must-See Celebrity Halloween Costumes on Instagram

20 Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costumes From Years Past