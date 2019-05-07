Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner rock the Met Gala 2019 After-Party as a Space Age Cleopatra and Little Mermaid

If you thought Kim Kardashian‘s Met Gala look was wild, the outfit she chose for the afterparty was out of this world.

The reality star and mogul switched her gala gown for something altogether different. She dialled down the elegance and upped the camp factor dressing as a space age version of Cleopatra.

Her 60’s style ensemble featured a second skin, blue latex blue mini dress which plunged way below her navel and came dripping with crystal embellishments. As did her silver-fringed wig. She teamed the latex look with matching boots and gloves.

Her sister Kylie Jenner swapped her all-lilac look of earlier for similarly mono-block turquoise. The mermaid style gown with its feathered trail and matching wig looked just like Ariel in Disney’s cartoon version of the classic fairytale “The Little Mermaid.”

Kylie Jenner attends the Met Gala after-party in a turquoise mermaid gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the earlier gala, Kim Kardashian wore a nude Mugler dress that hugged every curve of her famous figure. The reality star’s dress featured intricate detailing that resembled beats of sweat, with a plunging neckline and button-up detailing going down the middle.

Kim Kardashian in Mugler. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner’s take on camp was a strapless nude and lilac gown by Versace. It came in a bejeweled chainlink design featuring dramatic purple feathered sleeves and train. Jenner matched her frock with a lilac wig.

Kylie Jenner in Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

