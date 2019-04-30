You Won’t Believe What Kim Kardashian Wore to Play With Elephants in Bali

For anyone who follows “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” you know all about the reality TV family’s adventures to Bali, which played out on screen last Sunday.

Today, Kim Kardashian shared a new series of throwback shots from the October getaway, where she and her husband, Kanye West, made a stop at an elephant sanctuary in outfits only they could pull off.

While West chose neon shorts, a white tee and a structured jean jacket, the KKW Beauty mogul went all out in a black bralette and matching maxi skirt.

The kicker is that both coordinated their ensembles by matching in black Yeezy sneakers.

Kardashian also had on her Carolina Lemke sunglasses. She first partnered with the brand last month in March on a collection of curated shades that she rocked throughout her time in paradise.

As for her Yeezy sneakers, Kardashian proudly supports her husband’s line of shoes and clothes, consistently wearing pieces from his collections. West first partnered with Adidas back in 2015 and has since released various styles and silhouettes of footwear.

