Kim, Kanye, North and Saint See ‘The Nutcracker’ In a Mix Of Balenciaga and Adidas Yeezy Shoes

By Claudia Miller
The holidays are quickly approaching and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating with a show. Kim and Kanye took their kids North, 6, and Saint, 4, to see a performance of “The Nutcracker” in New York today. Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7-months, were not present.

For the festive occasion, Kim wore a tight leather turtleneck under a metallic silver puffer jacket and a pair of black leather pants.

kim kardashian, kanye west, nutcracker, purple shoes
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Saint West leave a performance of “The Nutcracker” in New York
CREDIT: Splash News
kim kardashian, kanye west, nutcracker, purple shoes
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s purple boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose a set of bright purple pointed-toe Balenciaga boots. The knife spandex sock boots retail originally for $1,190 but are currently on sale for $595 at Net-a-porter.com

Knife spandex sock boots, balenciaga, purple boots
Balenciaga’s Knife spandex sock boots
CREDIT: Net-A-Porter
The rest of the group kept it in the family for footwear. Saint, North and Kanye all wore different styles from the Yeezy line.

Saint, who rode on the shoulders of his dad, paired his neon green ensemble with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien,” while his sister, North, chose a look similar to her mom’s with a leather jacket and leather pants, all matched with a set of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700.

Kanye himself chose a set of Yeezy military boots to finish off his laid-back ensemble of black trousers with a maroon sweater.

kim kardashian, kanye west, nutcracker, purple shoes, saint, north
(L-R) Saint West, Kanye West, North West and Kim Kardashian leave a performance of “The Nutcracker” in New York
CREDIT: Splash News
kim kardashian, kanye west, nutcracker, purple shoes, saint, north
A closer look at Kanye and North West’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

