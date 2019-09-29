Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & the Kids Model Yeezy Sneakers in NYC

The Kardashian-West family is in sync — at least when it comes to footwear.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted out and about in New York today with three of their four kids, and everyone was clad in Yeezy.

(L-): Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, North West, Saint West and Kanye West in New York on Sept. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian and West were accompanied by North (6), Saint (3) and Chicago (1). Four-month-old Psalm was the only member of the brood not present.

Kardashian wore a white tank top, cargo pants and blue gum-soled Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s, one of the dad shoe silhouettes offered from the brand West creative directs.

All three kids sported the same style as their mom, with each clad in a different colorway. Saint paired his sneakers with an oversized T-shirt and camo pants, while North wore zebra-print pants with a gauzy black blouse.

Kardashian carried Chicago, who sported pigtails and a shearling coat.

Meanwhile, West himself paired his Yeezy kicks with a denim jacket and gray sweats.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in New York Sept. 29 with the kids. CREDIT: Splash News

The family is in New York ahead of the release of West’s newest album, “Jesus Is King.” While West began his career as a rapper, he’s been more focused on shoes these days, with his Yeezy sneaker empire propelling him to $150 million in pre-tax earnings for the past year, per Forbes. The Adidas Yeezy brand is on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales for 2019, putting it in competition with Jordan Brand ($3 billion).

