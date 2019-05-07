Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Does Nude Illusion Wet Look With ‘Sweat’ Crystals Down to Her Heels at Met Gala 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Kim Kardashian went for the most body-confident look at the 2019 Met Gala.

The 38-year-old turned heads in a nude Mugler dress that hugged every curve of her famous figure. The reality star’s dress featured intricate detailing that resembled beats of sweat, with a plunging neckline and button-up detailing going down the middle.

Kim Kardashian, mugler dress, naked dress trend, clear sandals, red carpet, WestCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kim Kardashian in Mugler.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For shoes, the KKW Beauty mogul reached for see-through sandals that also featured the sweat beads.

Kim Kardashian, sandals, red carpet, 2019 met gala
A closer look at Kardashian’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kanye West was by his wife’s side in an all-black look. The 41-year-old “Jesus Walks” rapper sported a black jacket with an exposed silver zipper and slim-fitting black pants. On his feet, West wore chunky black sneakers.

Kim Kardashian West, mugler dress, celebrity style, and Kanye WestCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Met Gala.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The duo last attended the Met Gala together in 2016, when they both sported looks from Balmain. West kept it casual in ripped blue jeans that matched his blue contact lenses and brown boots, while Kardashian went for a glamorous ensemble in a long-sleeved silver gown.

Kardashian has attended the past two years sans her husband.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

