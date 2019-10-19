Kim Kardashian Grabs Ice Cream in Kanye West’s Yeezy Basketball Sneakers

Kanye West’s long-awaited Yeezy performance hoop shoes are due to drop next year and while Kim Kardashian may not play basketball, that hasn’t stopped her from sporting the high-top style with reflective elements.

This morning, the KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram to share some snaps from a late-night McDonald’s ice cream cone run. The photos show her wearing a blueish-gray zip-up hoodie and oversized light gray sweatpants with the Yeezy “Quantum.”

“Too early for ice cream?” she cheekily captioned the post.

West has been teasing his first-ever basketball shoe for over a year now. Though it still doesn’t have an official release date, it’s rumored to drop during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, which will take place in the designer’s beloved hometown of Chicago.

The bold sneaker’s design has been compared to that of the Yeezy Boost 350 v2, but it features an extended collar, suede overlays on the toe box, and 3M reflective detailing throughout. In 2018, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported that it’s possible the NBA could ban the shoe for being too distracting.

Want more?

How the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Halloween Costumes Evolved Over the Years

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & the Kids Model Yeezy Sneakers in NYC Kim Kardashian Revives Aughts Fashion in Halter Top & Heeled Flip-Flops