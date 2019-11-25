Kim Kardashian Goes Monochrome in a Red Dress With High-Heeled Thong Sandals

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to take on the monochrome trend.

The reality star wore head-to-toe red in an Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 24 — complete with her go-to high-heeled thong sandals.

Kardashian’s dress was a silk jacquard cheongsam-style gown from John Galliano’s fall ’97 Dior collection.

In addition to wearing a dress straight out of the ’90s, the KKW Beauty businesswoman wore a shoe trend from the pre-Y2K years.

On her feet, Kardashian sported red thong sandals with clear straps, a feature that elongates the length of the leg.

Heeled thong sandals aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the ’90s and early ’00s staple returned this summer, coming back in a sleeker, slimmer form.

Kardashian is one of the biggest proponents of heeled thongs. Other fans of the trend include Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Kardashian often selects styles by husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label, from sandals and boots to pumps and sneakers. Other brands in her rotation include Stuart Weitzman, Prada and Balenciaga.

While Kardashian doesn’t have a shoe deal of her own, she has built relationships with a number of high-profile designers, among them Rick Owens, Manfred Thierry Mugler and Riccardo Tisci. The aspiring lawyer also has a sunglasses collaboration with Carolina Lemke.

