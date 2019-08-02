Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Models Brother’s New Halfway Dead Brand With Reflective Yeezys

By Allie Fasanella
kim kardashian, la la anthony birthday
Kim Kardashian pictured in NYC with La La Anthony on June 25.
CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian always seems happy to help promote her family’s projects. For example, she’s essentially a full-time Yeezy model for her husband Kanye West’s brand.

Now, she’s showing off her brother Rob’s new streetwear label, Halfway Dead. The mother of four took to Instagram last night to share a snap of her dressed in an oversized black tee dubbed the “Moonshine.” It features a skull-printed crescent moon and the silhouette of a blonde in red.

Halfway-Dead.com.

Naturally, the 38-year-old reality star styled the unisex piece, which retails for $38 on Halfway-dead.com, with a pair of sneakers designed by West. She modeled the chunky Yeezy Boost 700 v2 “Tephra.” The shoe style incorporates light and dark gray tones across the upper and thick midsole. The “Tephra,” which also come with reflective details and a gum rubber outsole, released on June 15.

Rob’s Halfway Dead tee comes in three other colorways — purple, white and yellow (sold out). Their sister Kylie Jenner has also been seen representing the 32-year-old father’s new brand.

