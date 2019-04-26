Kim Kardashian Flatters Her Feet in the Most Unexpected Heels and Matching Skintight Red Latex Leggings to the Movies

Kim Kardashian goes to the movies for Travis Scott's birthday party in California, April 25.

Kim Kardashian joined her family members at the movies to celebrate Travis Scott’s birthday, though her choice of footwear wasn’t your normal movie-going set.

The mom of three wore a crop top with an oversized jacket and a set of skintight red Atsuko Kudo latex leggings as she snacked on a red vine candy.

Kim Kardashian goes to the movies for Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 25. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s dazzling heels. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Kim kept the red theme going with a pair of dazzling heels. The slingbacks featured a large glittering piece on top of a red base.

The beauty mogul took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the party, including Travis’ custom cake and a whole array of candy.

For the party, Kim joined her sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother, Kris. The group got the chance to see an early screening of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Related North West Can't Stop Taking Kim Kardashian's Heels Khloé Kardashian's Easter Dress With Timberland Boots Has Twitter Divided Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Stun in Springlike Dresses & Comfy Shoes for Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella

Khloe’s outfit for the evening was a laid back robe-style jacket, ripped jeans and a set of Yeezy sneakers.

Khloe Kardashian goes to the movies for Travis Scott’s birthday party in California, April 25. CREDIT: Splash News

Kim and Kylie collaborated on three perfumes as part of Kim’s KKW Fragrance line. The fragrances are available on Kkwfragrance.com; the price point is $40.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Teaming Up on a Fragrance