Kim Kardashian Re-Creates ‘Legally Blonde’ + ‘The Flintstones’ for Halloween

The Kardashian family doesn’t hold back when it comes to Halloween.

Kim Kardashian and her kids re-created the leading characters in “The Flintstones” for the holiday. Kim dressed as Betty Rubble; North, 6, was Wilma Flintstone; Saint, 3, was Fred Flintstone; Chicago, 1, was Pebbles Flintstone; and Psalm, 5 months old, was Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

Kanye West was unrecognizable as Dino, the Flintstone’s pet dinosaur, and Chicago didn’t believe it was him. Kim said in her caption: “We tried to explain and show [Chicago] that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

Earlier in the week, the mom-of-four sported another costume as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde,” the protagonist played by Reese Witherspoon.

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian that celebrated Halloween. Her eldest sister Kourtney broke out her best cowgirl hat and a pair of on-trend western-style boots at their sister Kendall Jenner’s party, held ahead of her 24th birthday on Saturday.

Kourtney, too, shared multiple Halloween posts this week, including her costume as Vampira from “The Vampira Show;” she also posted a picture of her niece North West and daughter Penelope Disick dressed up with a friend as angels and devils.

North wore fuzzy slides while Penelope took after her mom and wore two different western boot colors.

Khloe spread the Halloween spirit, too, as she and her daughter, True Thompson, went spotty for “101 Dalmatians.” Khloe wore a Cruella de Vil ensemble with matching dalmatian-spot pumps while True looked adorable as a dalmatian puppy in custom Ugg boots.

The family’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, sported three different costumes for the holiday, including a Playboy bunny for a friend’s party, Marilyn Monroe for V-Magazine and most recently, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in barely-there PVC sandals.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Made The Mom On The Go Look Chic In Her Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Thong Sandal Heels Are Back for Lunch Date With Kanye West

Kanye West Arrives in a Canadian Tuxedo With Kim Kardashian in PVC Sandals at the FGI Gala