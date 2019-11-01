Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Re-Creates ‘Legally Blonde’ + ‘The Flintstones’ for Halloween

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Kim Kardashian, celebrity style, red carpet, emmy awards
Kim Kardashian
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Kardashian family doesn’t hold back when it comes to Halloween.

Kim Kardashian and her kids re-created the leading characters in “The Flintstones” for the holiday. Kim dressed as Betty Rubble; North, 6, was Wilma Flintstone; Saint, 3, was Fred Flintstone; Chicago, 1, was Pebbles Flintstone; and Psalm, 5 months old, was Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

Kanye West was unrecognizable as Dino, the Flintstone’s pet dinosaur, and Chicago didn’t believe it was him. Kim said in her caption: “We tried to explain and show [Chicago] that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

Related

Heidi Klum's Scary Halloween Costume Includes Gruesome, Bloody Boots

Normani Channels Naomi Campbell for Halloween in Leopard-Print Booties & Matching Bodysuit

Heidi Klum's Craziest Costumes From Her Annual Halloween Parties

Earlier in the week, the mom-of-four sported another costume as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde,” the protagonist played by Reese Witherspoon.

View this post on Instagram

Legally Blonde

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian that celebrated Halloween. Her eldest sister Kourtney broke out her best cowgirl hat and a pair of on-trend western-style boots at their sister Kendall Jenner’s party, held ahead of her 24th birthday on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

howdy y’all

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney, too, shared multiple Halloween posts this week, including her costume as Vampira from “The Vampira Show;” she also posted a picture of her niece North West and daughter Penelope Disick dressed up with a friend as angels and devils.

North wore fuzzy slides while Penelope took after her mom and wore two different western boot colors.

View this post on Instagram

🦇

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

View this post on Instagram

👹 or 👼🏼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Khloe spread the Halloween spirit, too, as she and her daughter, True Thompson, went spotty for “101 Dalmatians.” Khloe wore a Cruella de Vil ensemble with matching dalmatian-spot pumps while True looked adorable as a dalmatian puppy in custom Ugg boots.

The family’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, sported three different costumes for the holiday, including a Playboy bunny for a friend’s party, Marilyn Monroe for V-Magazine and most recently, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in barely-there PVC sandals.

View this post on Instagram

got gadgets & gizmos a-plenty ..♥️🧜🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Made The Mom On The Go Look Chic In Her Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Thong Sandal Heels Are Back for Lunch Date With Kanye West

Kanye West Arrives in a Canadian Tuxedo With Kim Kardashian in PVC Sandals at the FGI Gala

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad