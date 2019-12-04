Kim Kardashian Wears Contrasting Snake-Prints & Yeezy Boots at Dior Men’s Miami Runway Show

Snake-print has been going strong throughout the fall, but Kim Kardashian took the trend to the next level yesterday at the Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 show in Miami.

Kardashian sat front row in a white and print python-inspired jacket straight off the runway, layered over her go-to Gucci pants.

Kim Kardashian in head-to-toe python print. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went with a label close to her heart: Yeezy, husband Kanye West’s fashion brand. Her boots featured a pointed toe and beige upper.

Kardashian completed her look with a blue Dior saddle bag.

The KKW Beauty Mogul was joined by older sister Kourtney, who chose an all-black outfit. The Poosh founder sported a leather dress with strappy sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian in a black dress and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Bella Hadid wore a black-and-white floral-print Dior Men’s look straight off the runway. The supermodel chose shoes that combined two major shoe trends, square toes and big-toe sandals.

Bella Hadid in a Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 outfit with square-toe, big-toe sandals. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Square toes came back into style this summer, fueled by a revival in ’90s silhouettes and a buzzy pre-fall ’19 square-toe sandal from Bottega Veneta. Toe-ring sandals have also benefitted from fashion’s wave of nostalgia, winning over the likes of Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria.

Elsewhere, Maluma worked the front row in a plaid shirt and oversize white shorts. On his feet, the pop star wore monogrammed Dior high-top sneakers.

Maluma in Dior high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

