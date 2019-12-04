Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Wears Contrasting Snake-Prints & Yeezy Boots at Dior Men’s Miami Runway Show

By Ella Chochrek
Snake-print has been going strong throughout the fall, but Kim Kardashian took the trend to the next level yesterday at the Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 show in Miami.

Kardashian sat front row in a white and print python-inspired jacket straight off the runway, layered over her go-to Gucci pants.

Kim Kardashian , celebrity style, dior mens coat, yeezy boots, gucci pants, dior saddle bag, snake print, WestDior Men's Show, Backstage, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019Wearing Dior Men Same Outfit as catwalk model *10490783cn, Coat, Wearing Gucci, Trousers, Shoes By Yeezy, Bag By Dior
Kim Kardashian in head-to-toe python print.
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went with a label close to her heart: Yeezy, husband Kanye West’s fashion brand. Her boots featured a pointed toe and beige upper.

Kardashian completed her look with a blue Dior saddle bag.

The KKW Beauty Mogul was joined by older sister Kourtney, who chose an all-black outfit. The Poosh founder sported a leather dress with strappy sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian, dior men's pre-fall 2019, runway show, black dress, leather dress, strappy sandals, celebrity style, Dior Men's Show, Backstage, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019
Kourtney Kardashian in a black dress and strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Bella Hadid wore a black-and-white floral-print Dior Men’s look straight off the runway. The supermodel chose shoes that combined two major shoe trends, square toes and big-toe sandals.

Bella Hadid, dior mens outfit, floral outfit, toes, pedicure, hair extensions, long hair, black and white outfit, square toes, big toe sandals, shoe style, Dior Men's Show, Backstage, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019Wearing Dior Men Same Outfit as catwalk model *10490783bl
Bella Hadid in a Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 outfit with square-toe, big-toe sandals.
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Square toes came back into style this summer, fueled by a revival in ’90s silhouettes and a buzzy pre-fall ’19 square-toe sandal from Bottega Veneta. Toe-ring sandals have also benefitted from fashion’s wave of nostalgia, winning over the likes of Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria.

Elsewhere, Maluma worked the front row in a plaid shirt and oversize white shorts. On his feet, the pop star wore monogrammed Dior high-top sneakers.

Maluma, front row, miami, celebrity style, plaid shirt, white short, dior mens sneakers, high-top sneakers, monogrammed shoes, in the front rowDior Men's Show, Front Row, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019
Maluma in Dior high-top sneakers.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the front row at the Dior pre-fall ’19 men’s show.

