Chicago West Walks Like a Pro in Her Yeezy Heels While Toting $17,500 Hermés Bag

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, appears to be taking after her fashionable mom already.

On Friday, Kardashian shared an adorable Instagram video of her 1-year-old baby girl stomping around in a pair of her neon yellow Yeezy heels constructed with PVC. “Where are you going?” the 38-year-old can be heard asking before handing Chicago a pint-sized $17,500 Hermés Kelly bag in an orangey-yellow hue. “Oh, you want your purse to go with it?” she says.

The following day, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a sweet snap of Chicago spending time with her cousin, Khloe Kardashian’s 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson. “I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol,” she captioned the shot, which shows Chicago wearing a mauve-toned head-to-toe look complete with a pair of teeny-tiny Yeezy 700 sneakers.

In January, Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside Chicago’s shoe closet, which includes plenty of highly coveted Yeezy models. “She literally has the best collection,” she says in the video.

