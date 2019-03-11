Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chicago West Walks Like a Pro in Her Yeezy Heels While Toting $17,500 Hermés Bag

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Kim Kardashian, Chicago West
Kim Kardashian and baby Chicago.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, appears to be taking after her fashionable mom already.

On Friday, Kardashian shared an adorable Instagram video of her 1-year-old baby girl stomping around in a pair of her neon yellow Yeezy heels constructed with PVC. “Where are you going?” the 38-year-old can be heard asking before handing Chicago a pint-sized $17,500 Hermés Kelly bag in an orangey-yellow hue. “Oh, you want your purse to go with it?” she says.

View this post on Instagram

Chicago and her mini Hermès Kelly 😍😂

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

The following day, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a sweet snap of Chicago spending time with her cousin, Khloe Kardashian’s 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson. “I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol,” she captioned the shot, which shows Chicago wearing a mauve-toned head-to-toe look complete with a pair of teeny-tiny Yeezy 700 sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In January, Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside Chicago’s shoe closet, which includes plenty of highly coveted Yeezy models. “She literally has the best collection,” she says in the video.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Goes to Church in Yeezys and the Biggest Trench Coat

Kim Kardashian’s Fully Sheer Cheetah Catsuit and Clear Spike Heels Leave Little to the Imagination

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad