Kim Kardashian Brings Back Crimped Hair for a Fitting in Her Shoe & Bag Closet

It’s widely known that Kim Kardashian loves to rock retro-inspired looks, so it’s no surprise really that yesterday, the KKW Beauty mogul brought back a crimped hairstyle during a fitting yesterday.

The mother of three, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West via surrogate this year, took to Instagram last night to share a snap of herself posing in her extravagant shoe and bag closet. She modeled a sultry cream-colored Rick Owens gown featuring an open back with her ’90s throwback ‘do. Kardashian simply captioned the post “fittings” and tagged the popular American-born designer.

Inside her closet, we’re given a glimpse of her many pairs of shoes as well as her bags. Shelves are shown holding obvious Yeezy designs, Fendi thigh-high boots and countless other luxury styles.

This isn’t the first time the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has shown off crimped hair. At the 2019 amfAR Gala in NYC last month, Kardashian sported the same look with a Versace dress.

